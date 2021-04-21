Roxbury man stars in his fifth season of survival TV show

Roxbury, Maine (WABI) - A Roxbury man is one of the contestants on the latest season of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid.

”I just love being left to my own devices out in nature.”

Ryan Holt is always up for a challenge. He grew up in Harrison Maine and spent his youth doing a lot of exploring in the woods. After eight years in the Marine Corps, he hiked the Appalachian Trail, became a registered Maine guide, built the Human Nature Hostel, and took a nine month survival course at Jack Mountain Bushcraft School.

“That’s where I learned everything under the sun about survival, bushcraft, nighttime navigation, plant identification.”

The owner of the school approached him and asked if he would be interested in being on the Discovery Channel show, Naked and Afraid, where contestants are tasked with surviving the wilderness after being stripped of everything, including their clothing.

“I thought it was ridiculous. Why would anyone do this? What is TV coming to?”

A new season of Naked and Afraid: XL is set to air soon. It will be Holt’s fifth time on the show. His first was back in 2015. So what changed his mind?

“100% real. There is nothing fake about it, and that’s when it really piqued my interest.”

While not usually naked when out in the wilderness around his home, he does say that he hasn’t worn shoes hardly at all for the past four years.

“I try to take to the next level about surviving into thriving, which for me is living sustainably, abundantly, and in within the balance of my natural environment.”

Holt’s mindset extends to the hostel he runs in Roxbury, Maine where he holds survival skill courses and wilderness retreats, like Semper Thrive.

“It is a program for Maine veterans. It’s a free program where they come and I take them out for a full day of recreation.”

He plans to continue to improve his 42 acre property, including adding a pond and some glamping domes, to try and share his love of the outdoors with as many people as possible.

“It’s the Human Nature Hostel, I call it the human nature experience, cause that’s truly what it is here.”

Holt can’t reveal whether or not he completed the 60 day challenge of surviving in the Louisiana Bayou, but he says he’d be up for another season.

“There’s nothing else that comes close to it that makes you feel as alive as I do on these challenges.”

The first episode of Naked and Afraid XL airs this Sunday at 8pm on Discovery.

You can follow Ryan on social media by looking for the Human Nature Hostel.

