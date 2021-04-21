Rain, Snow, Wind & Cold On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Warm front draped from southwest to northeast is the dividing line between cold air and warm air. South of the front, a drier day with highs for many that reached into the 50s & 60s. North of the front colder highs with rain & snow showers. An area of low pressure will move over the state this evening helping rain to fill in for the south. Colder air on the north side of the system will produce some snow showers along the International Border. Winds along the coast will pick up out of the south with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Once the low starts to slide into southern Canada by late tonight/early tomorrow, winds will shift out of the west/northwest and will pick up. Gusts for Thursday and Friday could be over 40-45 mph. This will pull in colder air and also drive wind chill values for Thursday down into the teens, 20s & 30s. Snow showers to start of Thursday before they taper off into the afternoon. When all said and done, snowfall totals will be highest in northern Somerset & Piscataquis counties where 3-8″ is possible and a few locations could receive more. Closer to Dover-Foxcroft, totals will range from 1-3″ of wet, slushy snow. Coastal areas can expect mainly rain with a few snowflakes mixed in.

Warmer conditions will set in for Friday & Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Another low-pressure system will move in by Sunday & Monday bringing more rain to the region.

TONIGHT: Increasing rain & snow chances. Accumulating snow across the far north. Lows in the 20s & 30s. Winds becoming NW around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers coming to an end by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s & 40s with wind chill values in the 20s & 30s. Winds out of the WNW gusting up to 45 mph.

FRIDAY: Drier & brighter conditions. Highs will reach into the 50s, but it will still be breezy with WNW winds gusting near 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the west around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain showers with highs in the 40s & 50s. Northwest wind around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: AM rain showers coming to an end. Highs in the 50s & winds out of the NW 5-15 mph.

