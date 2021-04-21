No criminal charges being filed against man thought to be behind UMaine social media threat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No criminal charges are being filed against the man thought to be behind a social media threat toward the University of Maine over the weekend.

A spokesperson for New Hampshire State Police tells TV5 no credible threat was made by Afshin Zarechian, despite what spread over the internet Saturday night into Monday.

The 20-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire was located in Fryeburg Tuesday.

He was parked in the car that authorities had been searching for.

Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital.

