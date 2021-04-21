Advertisement

MDEA, DEA seen at home on Union Street

Authorities could be seen at the property collecting evidence.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was at a home on Union Street in Bangor this morning.

Police responded to a homicide in December at the same home.

They say 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, New York was killed on the evening of December 10th.

The investigation on that incident is ongoing.

We will provide more updates on today’s police presence as more information becomes available.

