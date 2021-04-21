MDEA, DEA seen at home on Union Street

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was at a home on Union Street in Bangor this morning.

Authorities could be seen at the property collecting evidence.

Police responded to a homicide in December at the same home.

They say 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, New York was killed on the evening of December 10th.

The investigation on that incident is ongoing.

We will provide more updates on today’s police presence as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.