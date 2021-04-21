Advertisement

Mainers with Bangor’s Racial Equity and Justice react to Chauvin verdict

Both Patrick and Vargas say there’s more work that needs to be done.
By Morgan Sturdivant and Courtney Cortright
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A step forward but there’s still work to be done.

That’s the message being shared tonight after that guilty verdict.

Racial Equity and Justice’s Co-Founder David Patrick said, ”I was happy, I jumped up and down and yelled, and I was happy.”

David Patrick didn’t know how he would react to Derek Chauvin being found guilty.

“I didn’t think I would be, because we do this work seven days a week supporting families and individuals in the worst situations you can imagine,” Patrick explained.

As the Co-Founder of Racial Equity and Justice David Patrick is echoing the message that while this is a step in the right direction there’s more work to be done.

It’s work Patrick does every day with this group alongside Co-Founder Desiree Vargas.

“There’s still a lot of injustice and corruption and pain and a lot of decolonization that really needs to happen,” Vargas explained.

They say society and race are deep community issues that need to have community solutions.

“People still need to be applying pressure for more equality, more justice. More redistribution of resources into exploited communities,” Vargas added.

The ACLU Of Maine’s Executive Director, Alison Beyea released the following statements/.

“George Floyd and his family received some measure of justice today.

“But true justice is George Floyd alive, playing with his daughter, Gianna. True justice is George Floyd alive, taking walks with his fiancée, Courteney. True justice is George Floyd alive, playing basketball with his brother, Philonise.

“While today’s verdict is a step forward in the fight for police accountability and may help heal a grieving community, the systems that allowed a police officer to murder Mr. Floyd remain fully intact. The fight for justice by no means ends with this guilty verdict.

“Honoring the lives of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and countless other Black lives violently taken at the hands of police means renewing our conviction to create a world where police do not have the power abuse and harass Black communities. This world includes divesting from policing and reinvesting in the Black and brown communities that are harmed by over-policing.

“We will continue fighting with our communities and our allies in Maine and across the country to create this place of true justice.”

“I believe George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many more are some of the most influential civil rights leaders that we’ve had, and I think an argument could be made that the modern Civil Rights Movement has been shaped by those individuals, those legacies are going to continue,” Patrick said.

