Maine Sports Hall of Fame announces 2021 class of inductees

Induction ceremony is September 26th in Portland
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Sports Hall of Fame announcing its class of 2021. NESN broadcaster Tom Caron, Portland girls basketball coach Ed Feeney, former Colby hoops star Mary Mitchell Friedman in the group.

Penobscot Valley graduate Matt Mulligan made stops with Husson and UMaine for football before playing in the NFL for 8 seasons is going in the Hall. Legendary basketball coach John Donato. 563 wins and 5 state championships for coach, running legend Robin Emery who won the most Maine road races by any female runner, and Leon Gorman who carries on the outdoor legacy of his grandfather’s L.L. Bean company.

They will join the class of 2020 for induction on September 26th at Merrill Auditorium in Portland..

