Maine Secretary of State says she will testify in favor of Maine election reform options

Bellows testified in favor of a bill to make voting easier.
Bellows testified in favor of a bill to make voting easier.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s secretary of state says she supports a host of election reforms in the state that are designed to make it easier to vote.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she will testify in favor of the changes before the Maine Legislature tomorrow.

The proposals would make permanent some of the changes Maine used during elections that have taken place during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the proposals requires Bellows, and future secretaries of state, to maintain an absentee ballot tracking service.

Another provides secured drop boxes for absentee ballots.

