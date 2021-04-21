Advertisement

Maine might put limits on size of all-terrain vehicles

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers might put limits on the size of all-terrain vehicles.

ATV riding is a popular activity in Maine, which has thousands of miles of trails.

In recent years, larger ATVs sometimes called “side-by-side ATVs” have grown in popularity.

Republican Rep. Tim Theriault of China has proposed size and weight limits for the vehicles.

The bill comes as some in the state have voiced concerns that the large ATVs contribute to erosion on the state’s expansive trail network.

