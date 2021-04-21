Maine leaders react to conviction of Derek Chauvin in killing of George Floyd

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/WMTW) - Maine leaders reacted Tuesday to the conviction of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement after the verdict was announced.

“The jurors did their job. My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, and I hope this verdict brings them a measure of justice and comfort and allows us to heal and to become a more compassionate nation, with respect and dignity for all people,” Mills said.

Rep. Chellie Pingree said in a tweet, “George Floyd should be alive today. My heart goes out to his loved ones, who have suffered unimaginable loss. This verdict offers small comfort but has demonstrated the overwhelming need for the Senate to pass the Justice in Policing Act NOW.”

Sen. Angus King also weighed in on Twitter.

“Today’s verdict holds George Floyd’s killer accountable, but the work for justice is just beginning. Americans of all backgrounds must now come together to push for change, and Congress must address the inequalities that have obstructed equal justice under law for far too long.”

Portland City Council Pious Ali also issued a statement moments after the verdict was read.

“We cannot have justice without accountability. Today, with a guilty verdict we have moved the needle on accountability. We cannot forget that for 8 minutes and 46 seconds Derek Chauvin put his knee on the neck of our brother George Floyd. We cannot forget the Black Lives lost to police brutality. This is a time of reckoning; a reckoning with systems of white supremacy that put my community; that put black lives at a greater risk for police violence. Together it will take all of us to stop the criminalizing and killing of black bodies. Together we fight for justice,” Ali said.

Assistant House Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, released the following statement.

“It took a global movement to hold Derek Chauvin accountable for the murder of George Floyd— an atrocity that took place in broad daylight, in front of witnesses and filmed for the whole world to see. While today’s verdict is a historic milestone in the struggle against racism and white supremacy in the United States, we cannot forget that George Floyd’s murder was not an isolated incident.

“For generations, Black Americans have been the targets of police brutality, and the conviction of Derek Chauvin alone isn’t going to change that. We still have a criminal justice system that disproportionately targets populations who are Black, Indigenous and people of color. We still have a system that gives law enforcement officers impunity even when they commit the most egregious crimes. Just this month, police fatally shot Daunte Wright 10 miles away from where George Floyd took his last breath.

“Today’s verdict is a relief, but it is also a reminder of how far we still need to go to achieve racial equity. In the Maine Legislature, we must continue developing policy solutions that directly address the systemic barriers faced by populations that are Black, Indigenous and people of color and the systems that uphold and perpetuate racial inequities.”

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, released the following statement in response to the verdict ”I join Americans all across the country in taking some relief knowing that the police officer responsible for the horrific murder of George Floyd has been found guilty. However, it doesn’t change the fact that George Floyd should still be alive today. My heart goes out to his friends and family, who are still mourning this profound loss, and to the countless other families who unfortunately know their pain all too well.

“Make no mistake – this guilty verdict cannot bring back George Floyd. It cannot possibly erase the pain and suffering that his family, friends and loved ones have experienced as a result of his senseless murder. It cannot reverse the decades of police brutality, racial violence, injustice and widespread inequality that have long thrived in this country. Yes, a guilty verdict was the right call, but we cannot become complacent and we cannot pretend that one guilty verdict begins to make things right.

“Just last week, Americans found themselves grappling with yet another senseless police killing – the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who lost his life over an expired license plate and the placement of an air freshener. In an instant, his death left parents without their son, a child without their father and a woman without her partner.

“As our country processes a guilty verdict and begins to move forward, those of us who will never know what it’s like to experience the racism and bigotry deeply rooted in our systems owe it to our Black and brown neighbors to work hand-in-hand and support the work that is already happening our communities, led by people of color, to dismantle systems of oppression.”

Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford issued the following statement in response to the verdict.

“There must be accountability in this country. Today, the jury affirmed what our nation collectively and painfully saw: a knee on his neck, a cry for his mom, and the murder of George Floyd.”Today’s conviction marks an important day in American history. It is accountability. But it is not justice. Justice would be George Floyd being alive and with us today.

“We must uproot racism and the injustice of Black people being murdered in our neighborhoods and in their homes. We must hold onto the hope that we can and must repair the pain and fear felt by countless Americans.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with George Floyd’s family during this difficult time. They should have never suffered from this despair.

“We are indebted to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who took out her cell phone. Accountability should not rely on bystanders. But today, her simple act of bravery made an immense impact. It is my hope that Congress and state legislatures will be as brave as she was in the face of injustice and address the inequities that have obstructed justice for far too long. Black lives matter.”

