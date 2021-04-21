Maine Department of Labor receives grant for WorkShare program

(WABI) - The US Department of Labor has awarded the Maine Department of Labor a grant of more than $380,000 to promote and enhance its Short-Time Compensation program, known as WorkShare.

WorkShare is an unemployment program for helping employers avoid layoffs by allowing workers to receive partial unemployment benefits while their employer reduces their hours.

The Maine D.O.L. will use the grant funds to raise awareness of the program, increase participation, and streamline reporting to the Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.

”It’s designed as layoff aversion, but what we’re seeing is that some employers are ramping up their business, but they’re not up to a hundred percent yet,” said Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “So, we’re using this program to help them bring back former employees. So, it’s an innovative use of this program that we think is going to be really beneficial.”

For more information about the WorkShare program, visit maine.gov/unemployment/workshare/.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.