Advertisement

Maine Department of Labor receives grant for WorkShare program

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The US Department of Labor has awarded the Maine Department of Labor a grant of more than $380,000 to promote and enhance its Short-Time Compensation program, known as WorkShare.

WorkShare is an unemployment program for helping employers avoid layoffs by allowing workers to receive partial unemployment benefits while their employer reduces their hours.

The Maine D.O.L. will use the grant funds to raise awareness of the program, increase participation, and streamline reporting to the Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.

”It’s designed as layoff aversion, but what we’re seeing is that some employers are ramping up their business, but they’re not up to a hundred percent yet,” said Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “So, we’re using this program to help them bring back former employees. So, it’s an innovative use of this program that we think is going to be really beneficial.”

For more information about the WorkShare program, visit maine.gov/unemployment/workshare/.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine

Latest News

Friends and family of Scott Miller and Robert Archer gather at the site of the 2019 crash.
Family, friends of victims in deadly crash in Canaan say justice wasn’t served
Racial Equity Justice Organization in Bangor
Working to build racial equity in our communities
"River Magic" is set to go on sale April 27th at 6:30 pm.
Maine author to release new book on Tuesday
UMAINE GRAD
UMaine student wins Truman Scholarship