Maine Children’s Trust leads child abuse prevention effort with “The Front Porch Project”

Maine Children's Trust has announced a new prevention effort called, "The Front Porch Project."
Maine Children's Trust has announced a new prevention effort called, "The Front Porch Project."
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Have you ever found yourself concerned for a child or their wellbeing? Have you ever thought about how you could have gotten involved?

A new project is helping community members do so.

Maine Children’s Trust has announced a new prevention effort called, The Front Porch Project.

This will provide community members training on how to step in and help families.

Specifically, it will teach people to identify when and how to get involved in situations involving a child.

It will also help increase your comfort level with stepping into those types of situations.

“Parenting is hard in the best of circumstances, but during the pandemic where we have had a year of toxic stress, you know, people are losing their jobs. We just need extra support, and the Front Porch Project enables people to feel comfortable to reach out to families to support them,” said Heidi Aakjer, Assistant Director of Maine Children’s Trust.

The Front Porch Project of Maine was funded in part by donations to the Maine Children’s Trust on behalf of Marissa Kennedy.

Kennedy died in February 2018 at the age of 10 after enduring months of physical abuse at the hands of her mother and stepfather.

The training is free and available online to anyone in Maine.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit www.frontporchmaine.org.

