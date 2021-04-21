Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Androscoggin County is reporting its 63rd death
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. That makes for an average of 448.4 cases per day over the last week.
Androscoggin County reported one more coronavirus-related death. It’s the 768th overall in Maine since last March.
Total cases surpassed the 58,000 mark to 58,465. Of those, 43,750 are confirmed.
Kennebec County is reporting 105 new cases. Penobscot County has 42.
Other counties in our area reporting double-digit case increases include: Aroostook (13), Knox (12), and Franklin (11).
