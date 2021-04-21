Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. That makes for an average of 448.4 cases per day over the last week.

Androscoggin County reported one more coronavirus-related death. It’s the 768th overall in Maine since last March.

Total cases surpassed the 58,000 mark to 58,465. Of those, 43,750 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 21st (WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 105 new cases. Penobscot County has 42.

Other counties in our area reporting double-digit case increases include: Aroostook (13), Knox (12), and Franklin (11).

