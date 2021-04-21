Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Androscoggin County is reporting its 63rd death
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 21st(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. That makes for an average of 448.4 cases per day over the last week.

Androscoggin County reported one more coronavirus-related death. It’s the 768th overall in Maine since last March.

Total cases surpassed the 58,000 mark to 58,465. Of those, 43,750 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 21st
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 21st(WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 105 new cases. Penobscot County has 42.

Other counties in our area reporting double-digit case increases include: Aroostook (13), Knox (12), and Franklin (11).

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
UPDATE: UMaine officials say Afshin Zarechian has been located
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

fuller statue
There was an agreement on Tuesday to remove the statute within a year.
Controversial statue outside courthouse in Augusta to be returned for a dollar
Bangor City Council will vote on the zone change.
Bangor’s planning board recommends zoning change for building on Broadway
Big Squaw Mountain Ski Resort is officially open for the season.
Authorities approve bond to move forward with Piscataquis County four-season resort