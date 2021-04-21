Advertisement

Maine author to release new book on Tuesday

"River Magic" is set to go on sale April 27th at 6:30 pm.
"River Magic" is set to go on sale April 27th at 6:30 pm.(Ellen Boordem)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Middle-grade fantasy novel author Ellen Booraem of Brooklin, Maine is launching her new book, “River Magic,” next week.

The fictional story is a humorous look at a young girl trying to figure out life with the help of a strange creature lurking in the river. Booraem is holding a Zoom event co-sponsored by the Blue Hill Public Library and Blue Hill Books to celebrate the launch.

She says she started writing middle-grade fantasy full-time about 15 years ago.

”I think I enjoy giving reality a little twist, and coming at it with a new perspective,” Booraem said. “I get humor out of that, but I also think it’s important to look at things from several different directions.”

To register for the book launch Zoom event on Tuesday, go to the Blue Hill Public Library website.

For a signed copy of the book, visit bluehillbooks.com.

