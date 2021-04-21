Maine author to release new book on Tuesday

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Middle-grade fantasy novel author Ellen Booraem of Brooklin, Maine is launching her new book, “River Magic,” next week.

The fictional story is a humorous look at a young girl trying to figure out life with the help of a strange creature lurking in the river. Booraem is holding a Zoom event co-sponsored by the Blue Hill Public Library and Blue Hill Books to celebrate the launch.

She says she started writing middle-grade fantasy full-time about 15 years ago.

”I think I enjoy giving reality a little twist, and coming at it with a new perspective,” Booraem said. “I get humor out of that, but I also think it’s important to look at things from several different directions.”

