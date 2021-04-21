Local boxers Berry, Rolfe earned wins in New Hampshire this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local professional boxers got their hands raised this week. West Forks’ Brandon Berry retained his UBO Championship Belt winning in New Hampshire by 5th round TKO. Waterville’s Justin Rolfe also picked up a win in New Hampshire by knockout. It came 20 seconds into the first round. According to BoxRec.com Berry is scheduled to fight again in a few weeks, May 8th, in Orlando, Florida.

