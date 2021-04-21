Advertisement

Governor Mills Issues Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

Governor Janet Mills
Governor Janet Mills(Provided by her Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills released a statement Tuesday night regarding the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Her full statement is as follows:

“The jurors did their job. My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, and I hope this verdict brings them a measure of justice and comfort and allows us to heal and to become a more compassionate nation, with respect and dignity for all people.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
UPDATE: UMaine officials say Afshin Zarechian has been located
Police lights graphic
15-year-old girl accused of shooting Lewiston man, police say

Latest News

Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges makes first appearance in court
"It’s been tough tough having to work around her fishing with a crown on," said F/V Victoria...
Lobsterwoman turned pageant winner to represent Maine in Las Vegas
COVID Vaccine
Maine’s plan to get through to the vaccine hesitant
Autism Walk
Autism Awareness Walk-a-thon is a step towards normalcy