Family, friends of victims in deadly crash in Canaan say justice wasn’t served

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man learned his sentence for his role in a deadly crash in Canaan in 2019.

Family and friends of the two men killed in the crash say justice was not served.

“He was already brought home that day and was brought home because he was already intoxicated and got back in his vehicle and went and picked up two more people. They had no idea what he had been up to that day,” said Kelly Miller, the sister of Scott Miller.

David Johnson was driving the car that crashed on the Hill Road in Canaan in November of 2019.

His passengers, 55-year-old Scott Miller and 58-year-old Robert Archer, both of Clinton, died.

“I sat in the hospital watching my boyfriend die while he was having his holidays with his family, and it’s just not right,” said Becky Littlefield, the girlfriend of Archer.

Johnson pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI.

He will spend four years in prison and lose his driver’s license for 10 years.

Friends and family of the victims say that’s not enough.

“We were under the impression that he was going to go for 15 years, all but 10 years suspended, “ said Miller. “It turns out, what we’ve learned is that they’re more for the state than the victims.”

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the sentencing was recommended by the judge at a settlement conference.

She says in looking at past manslaughter cases, this is consistent.

“Sometimes victims think that we are representing what the victims want, but my job is to represent the state, and that’s a different role. I have to represent this term justice, which is so hard to figure out sometimes, and that’s why guidance from the court is extremely helpful,” said Maloney.

Miller says they regret putting their trust in the D.A.

“We were led to believe in the very beginning that they would be there for us and help us along the way. And then they disappear, basically, until a week before the plea agreement,” said Miller.

Maloney says families have as much access as they need to victim advocates.

She says all of that communication is logged.

“In the case we are talking about today, there are many, many entries because that is their role, to listen, to explain, and to be there no matter how many times someone wants to talk,” said Maloney.

Maloney says the families can hire an attorney for a civil case if they choose to do so.

