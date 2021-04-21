Advertisement

Controversial statue outside courthouse in Augusta to be returned for a dollar

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) - A controversial statue outside the Kennebec County Courthouse in Augusta, will be returned to its owner for one dollar, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The newspaper reports Kennebec County commissioners agreed Tuesday to a proposal by Robert Fuller, Jr. to remove the statue of Melville W. Fuller within a year.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Fuller Jr. Gave the statue to the county 8 years ago, on the 125th anniversary of Melville Fuller’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Melvin Fuller, an Augusta native, was the chief justice of the nation’s highest court when it decided the Plessy v. Ferguson case in 1896.

fuller statue
