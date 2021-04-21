Bangor’s planning board recommends zoning change for building on Broadway

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Could a former redemption center in Bangor become a car wash?

the city of Bangor’s planning board decided on Tuesday night to recommend a zone change where this building is on Broadway.

It’s now up to city councilors to decide if they want to approve the change.

Owner of Fast Eddies’ Express Car Wash, Ed Goff, tells TV5 he wants to expand his business to the property.

The property is split into two zones.

Goff is looking to get it changed to Urban Service District.

Goff says he picked this location because there’s traffic and it’s an ideal spot.

However, it’s that traffic that has some residents concerned.

They voiced their opinions tonight at the planning board meeting..

The city council meets Monday.

