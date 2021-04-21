Advertisement

Bangor’s planning board recommends zoning change for building on Broadway

Bangor City Council will decide whether to approve the zone change.
Bangor City Council will vote on the zone change.
Bangor City Council will vote on the zone change.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Could a former redemption center in Bangor become a car wash?

the city of Bangor’s planning board decided on Tuesday night to recommend a zone change where this building is on Broadway.

It’s now up to city councilors to decide if they want to approve the change.

Owner of Fast Eddies’ Express Car Wash, Ed Goff, tells TV5 he wants to expand his business to the property.

The property is split into two zones.

Goff is looking to get it changed to Urban Service District.

Goff says he picked this location because there’s traffic and it’s an ideal spot.

However, it’s that traffic that has some residents concerned.

They voiced their opinions tonight at the planning board meeting..

The city council meets Monday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
UPDATE: UMaine officials say Afshin Zarechian has been located
Police lights graphic
15-year-old girl accused of shooting Lewiston man, police say

Latest News

Big Squaw Mountain Ski Resort is officially open for the season.
Authorities approve bond to move forward with Piscataquis County four-season resort
Mainers with Bangor’s Racial Equity and Justice react to Chauvin verdict
Bellows testified in favor of a bill to make voting easier.
Maine Secretary of State says she will testify in favor of Maine election reform options
Maine leaders react to conviction of Derek Chauvin in killing of George Floyd