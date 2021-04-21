Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges makes first appearance in court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges after a man died outside his apartment is being held on $75,000 bail.

37-year-old Ralph Tripp made his first court appearance Tuesday.

He’s charged with aggravated drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.

Tripp’s arrest Saturday stemmed after paramedics found an unresponsive man on the hallway floor of an apartment building on Center Street.

The man died at the scene.

Police then searched Tripp’s apartment.

They say they found a handgun and thousands of dollars worth of suspected crack cocaine, meth and other drugs.

Authorities expect more charges against Tripp, including a possible overdose death charge.

