Bangor amusement center undergoes overhaul amid pandemic

Bangor Funplex on Odlin Road was forced to make some major changes amid the pandemic.
Major overhaul.
Major overhaul.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The TV5 weather team tells us spending sometime indoors may be advantageous over the next few days.

A newly overhauled Bangor business may be worth a visit during this school vacation week.

They closed their Playland area and removed the inflatables as a safety precaution.

Since then, they have reworked the entire building with new offerings that include Gellyball - which is like paintball - but less messy.

They hope the changes make them a must visit in the Queen City.

“Playland has been closed since March 2020, so to be able to have people back in the building on this side of the building is great,” said General Manager Shawn Ryder. “We’re hoping to build a wonderful fun environment for everybody. Come see a movie, play some arcade games, do some VR, do some Jelly Ball. Make it a day trip.”

The movie theatre portion is all reworked, too.

There’s a new audio system and seats.

They say it’s pretty much a brand new building.

All tickets at this point are five dollars or less.

