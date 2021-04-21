Advertisement

Authorities approve bond to move forward with Piscataquis County four-season resort

Big Squaw Mountain Ski Resort is officially open for the season.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Plans are moving forward to redevelop a ski resort in Piscataquis County after the Finance Authority of Maine approved a $135 million bond.

The money would be used to create a four-season resort in Big Moose Township that would replace the Big Squaw Mountain Ski Resort.

It would include new ski lifts, a hotel, a restaurant, an event center, and a marina.

The financing will go to the Provident Group, which is behind the project.

FAME officials say the resort is expected to create about 380 full and part-time jobs in Piscataquis County.

They also say the resort should attract more tourists to the Greenville area, boosting the local economy

