UMaine’s Millan signs with Washington Mystics of the WNBA

Millan earns training camp contract
Milan Signs deal with WNBA's Mystics
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The amazing comeback story of Blanca Millan continues this week as she has signed with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.

It is a training camp contract for Blanca so the underdog must fight for a spot on the team. Blanca overcame a torn ACL to lead the Black Bears to an America East regular season title and their 6th straight conference championship game. Blanca became the only player in conference history to twice win Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

UMaine's announcement of Millan signing

She joins UMaine greats Cindy Bodgett and Jamie Cassidy as the only Black Bears to reach women’s basketball’s top level. Doing it at both ends of the floor makes Millan a coaches dream at any level.

“Something that separates me from the rest of the players is I can do both. Play offense and defense I think,” says former UMaine women’s basketball star Blanca Millan, “it’s going to be really important for me to do it from the first day. I don’t have time to adapt to a new system. I got to do it from the jump. I have this week to see what they want from me. Show them my skills you know and just be myself.”

