Spring “Drug Take Back” event to be held Friday and Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s time to make some space in the medicine cabinet or clear out all those old personal papers.

And you can do it for free.

An event will be held in Bangor on Friday, April 23 and Saturday April 24 to allow people to dispose of unwanted and expired medications.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the event in the parking lot of the Airport Mall on Union Street.

They’ll be there from 7 in the morning until 5.

A shredding truck will be on site as well on Friday if you have sensitive documents to get rid of.

Organizers say COVID-19 precautions will be practiced.

