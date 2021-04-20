Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for the rest of the day as a cold front crosses the state. The cold front will bring us a chance for scattered showers this afternoon and evening with the most numerous showers falling north of the Bangor area. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s to mid-60s with the coolest readings along the coast due to a gusty southwest wind. The cold front will move to our east this evening, bringing the showers to an end. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight hours. A few rain or snow showers will be possible late as a warm from approaches from the south. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-30s to low 40s for nighttime lows.

Our forecast then becomes more complex Wednesday and Thursday as low pressure is forecast to develop over the Ohio Valley later today and tonight then move northeastward toward New England Wednesday morning. As the warm front moves into the state Wednesday morning, we’ll see rain and snow showers possible during the morning hours especially across the north. Any snow showers will change to rain showers during the afternoon as temperatures warm. The rain showers will become more numerous as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Rain will continue Wednesday night and early Thursday in most locales as low pressure moves through the state. Far northern and northwestern areas will see mix and rain changing to snow late. As low pressure moves to our east Thursday, a gusty northwest wind on the backside of the storm will usher colder air into the state causing morning rain to change to snow and mixed rain/snow showers by late morning into the afternoon before tapering off later in the day. Thursday will be a breezy and chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s to mid-40s and feeling colder with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills will feel more like it’s in the 20s and 30s due to the gusty wind. Friday will be a drier and milder day with variably cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s but will feel cooler as we’ll continue to see a gusty west/northwest breeze. High pressure will build in for the start of the weekend giving us a great day Saturday. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Light, slushy accumulations are possible across the north Wednesday & Thursday with the highest amounts likely over the northwest corner of the state. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers especially across the north. Highs between 58°-66°. Southwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible late. Lows between 34°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers north, rain showers elsewhere. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Rain changing to mixed rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s but feeling much cooler due to a gusty northwest wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible mainly north. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.