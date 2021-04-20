Rain & Snow Mix Wednesday & Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front continues to move its way to the east. Showers have developed along the front, but a dry atmosphere has limited most of the rain from reaching the surface. A combination of the dry atmosphere, mild temperatures and breezy conditions have resulted in moderate to high fire danger. Threat of showers will come to an end by early evening and it will be a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s & 40s. By early Wednesday, moisture in the form of rain and even a few flakes will move into the west and will slowly overtake the region by tomorrow afternoon. Track of the low will be key as a farther inland track would mean rain for most, a more coastal track would pull snow farther south and southeast. For now, looks like mainly snow can be expected along the Canadian border with locations expecting 3-7″ of wet snow (some locations higher). The closer you get to the coast, lower chance of snow and better chance of all rain. As the low moves through, winds will also increase Wednesday through Friday. Some gusts could exceed 35 mph. Conditions dry up for Friday & into Saturday, but another low will move into the northeast by the second half of the weekend bringing the chance of rain Sunday into Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly clouds skies. Lows will drop into the 30s & low 40s. Winds WSW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain & snow showers spread into the region. Snow to the north, rain along the coast. Highs in the 40s & 50s with a SSE wind around 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

THURSDAY: AM snow showers coming to an end by late morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s & 40s. A blustery day with westerly winds gusting up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Still breezy as winds will gust near 20-25 mph. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the west around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain showers with highs in the 40s & 50s. Northwest wind around 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.