Advertisement

Maine’s plan to get through to the vaccine hesitant

COVID Vaccine
COVID Vaccine(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There have been signs from parts of the state that the demand for coronavirus vaccines is starting to fall off.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says that the state is essentially broken down into four quadrants of people.

Those that were first in line to get the vaccine.

Those that were interested in getting it but doing so at their convenience.

Those that are hesitant and have questions.

Then those that just don’t want to get it.

The state is now trying to get through to the latter two groups - and a recent national survey has told them how.

“For those who have questions and maybe even those who are at the outset convinced they don’t want the vaccine to the extent that there are messages that work for those groups, I’m sorry messengers that work for those groups, what some survey research has found is that overwhelmingly the one group of folks that those folks will listen to are their doctor, or doctors,” Shah said.

The state is also in the process of launching an information campaign on social media and could hit Facebook and Instagram soon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Police lights graphic
15-year-old girl accused of shooting Lewiston man, police say
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine

Latest News

Autism Walk
Autism Awareness Walk-a-thon is a step towards normalcy
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death
Bid day in marijuana industry
Maine marijuana industry celebrates 4/20
Hannaford to offer COVID-19 vaccines at 35 Maine pharmacies
Hannaford first grocer in the region to send no food waste to landfills