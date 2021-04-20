Maine’s plan to get through to the vaccine hesitant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There have been signs from parts of the state that the demand for coronavirus vaccines is starting to fall off.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says that the state is essentially broken down into four quadrants of people.

Those that were first in line to get the vaccine.

Those that were interested in getting it but doing so at their convenience.

Those that are hesitant and have questions.

Then those that just don’t want to get it.

The state is now trying to get through to the latter two groups - and a recent national survey has told them how.

“For those who have questions and maybe even those who are at the outset convinced they don’t want the vaccine to the extent that there are messages that work for those groups, I’m sorry messengers that work for those groups, what some survey research has found is that overwhelmingly the one group of folks that those folks will listen to are their doctor, or doctors,” Shah said.

The state is also in the process of launching an information campaign on social media and could hit Facebook and Instagram soon.

