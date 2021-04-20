Advertisement

Maine’s mobile vaccination unit offering shots without an appointment

Maine partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to launch the mobile unit last week.
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s mobile vaccination unit has moved to the Windham Mall this week and is now offering vaccinations without an appointment.

People can get a shot without an appointment from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day through Thursday.

The Windham Mall is its second stop of a two-month tour across the state.

The vaccination unit had to switch last week from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the Moderna vaccine due to the pause on J&J shots.

“We are using the Moderna vaccine. As you know, last week, everything changed from Johnson & Johnson. Now, Moderna is there. The state is going to figure out how to schedule for your second shot,” said Patrick Boland, of FEMA media relations.

The mobile unit has an open window for drive-up vaccinations depending on supply.

“We want to do 400 vaccinations a day here if we can. We have an opportunity. We’ve already got on schedule, I think we’re up to almost 300 on appointments. So, we are able to get more people through. We want to leave room for extra people to come in this afternoon,” Boland said.

Boland said because the mobile vaccination unit uses Moderna, it can only vaccinate people 18 and older.

The unit will be in Windham until Thursday. It will move to Biddeford after that.

People wishing to make an appointment to be vaccinated through the mobile unit should call the State’s Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

