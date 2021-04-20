Advertisement

Maine: Senators want PPP improvements; 1M shots administered

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s U.S. senators want the Paycheck Protection Program to provide more help to seasonal small businesses.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say they are proposing a law change because some small seasonal businesses were unable to take full advantage of the program.

The office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills also said Tuesday the state has passed the milestone of more than one million doses of coronavirus vaccine administered. Half the state has received at least a first dose.

