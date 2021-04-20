Maine Maritime Academy students set sail on training voyage

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - More than 200 Maine Maritime Academy students are taking what they learned in the classroom to sea.

‘The State of Maine’ set sail Monday evening after 5:30.

The training voyage lasts 37 days.

According to a press release from Maine Maritime Academy the “itinerary includes stops in Port Canaveral, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; and New York, New York. Schedule and ports are subject to change.

Usually, people would pack this area and hug their loved ones goodbye.

This year students had to quarantine and take several covid tests before setting sail.

”Breaking down engines, I mean, that’s part of the curriculum and it has to be done hands-on. That’s the beauty of our form of education and that’s why we went to great lengths to do testing and the likes so that we could bring the students back and do it safely,” Maine Maritime Academy President, William Brennan, said.

“They did it. They survived this year as hectic and as crazy as it was. They were able to earn their way onto the ship and it is a large task to earn their way on. I’m proud of them and I know their families are too,” Midshipman Patrick Whittman, said.

“Great opportunity for the school to actually see the students get out there. Last summer was a lot different. They had to do a pier-side type cruise and this time we are actually going to get to go to sea. This is very exciting,” Commander Lonnie Christian, MMA Deputy Commandant, said.

Students can complete training requirements for degrees and Coast Guard required operating hours for licenses.

The press release from the university states, “As they transit down the Eastern Seaboard, students will accrue sea time and hands-on navigation and engineering experience in addition to classroom instruction.”

Another round of students will leave in a couple of months.

