Advertisement

Maine marijuana industry celebrates 4/20

April 20th, or 4/20 is what the owner of Firestorm Premium Cannabis in Bangor calls a holiday for those in the marijuana community and an unofficial holiday for everyone else.
Bid day in marijuana industry
Bid day in marijuana industry(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is a big one for Maine’s Marijuana industry...

April 20th, or 4/20 is what the owner of Firestorm Premium Cannabis in Bangor calls a holiday for those in the marijuana community and an unofficial holiday for everyone else.

Firestorm opened last fall on the first day for the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Maine.

The owner tells TV5 that there are many theories about why 4-20 is significant.

He thinks it originated on the West Coast as a time that people would gather and partake - and took off from there.

It’s made for a busy day across the state.

“10/9/20 was a once in a lifetime for the state of Maine when we had adult use sales for the first time and today is the first 4/20 after adult use sales so it’s a very unique 420,” said owner, Mo Ibrahem. “It’s one that will never be repeated and that’s why we pulled out all the stops. We can feel the same energy from our patrons and we are excited to give it back.”

To celebrate the day, Firestorm was offering a series of deals that had their goods flying on the shelves.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Police lights graphic
15-year-old girl accused of shooting Lewiston man, police say
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine

Latest News

Hannaford to offer COVID-19 vaccines at 35 Maine pharmacies
Hannaford first grocer in the region to send no food waste to landfills
Airbnb says searches for Airbnb homes in more remote areas in the state have increased by 63%...
Airbnb anticipates busy summer in Maine, especially in rural areas
Lafayette Family Cancer Institute, Brewer
Greenville man looks to reel in cancer in honor of late wife
Maine State House
Maine: Senators want PPP improvements; 1M shots administered