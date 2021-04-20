Maine marijuana industry celebrates 4/20

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is a big one for Maine’s Marijuana industry...

April 20th, or 4/20 is what the owner of Firestorm Premium Cannabis in Bangor calls a holiday for those in the marijuana community and an unofficial holiday for everyone else.

Firestorm opened last fall on the first day for the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Maine.

The owner tells TV5 that there are many theories about why 4-20 is significant.

He thinks it originated on the West Coast as a time that people would gather and partake - and took off from there.

It’s made for a busy day across the state.

“10/9/20 was a once in a lifetime for the state of Maine when we had adult use sales for the first time and today is the first 4/20 after adult use sales so it’s a very unique 420,” said owner, Mo Ibrahem. “It’s one that will never be repeated and that’s why we pulled out all the stops. We can feel the same energy from our patrons and we are excited to give it back.”

To celebrate the day, Firestorm was offering a series of deals that had their goods flying on the shelves.

