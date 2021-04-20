Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated.

One has died.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that these are what are called breakthrough cases.

These people got the virus after receiving two shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson and Johnson and two weeks had passed after that final shot.

During Thursday’s CDC briefing, Shah says this still shows the vaccines work.

“Very, very few hospitalizations,” said Shah. “Far fewer than would be expected in an unvaccinated cohort of 107 people. Proof positive there of course that the vaccine works very, very well. Even though folks on occasion may have gotten COVID, again 99.9998% did not. Even among those who did very, very mild cases.”

Shah says the person who died with COVID-19 even though being fully vaccinated was also on hospice care.

He adds that there is no evidence that the variants drove these break through cases.

