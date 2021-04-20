Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 107 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, one death

Breakthrough cases are those that have tested positive for the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated.
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being...
The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated. One has died.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 107 people in Maine have tested positive for the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated.

One has died.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that these are what are called breakthrough cases.

These people got the virus after receiving two shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson and Johnson and two weeks had passed after that final shot.

During Thursday’s CDC briefing, Shah says this still shows the vaccines work.

“Very, very few hospitalizations,” said Shah. “Far fewer than would be expected in an unvaccinated cohort of 107 people. Proof positive there of course that the vaccine works very, very well. Even though folks on occasion may have gotten COVID, again 99.9998% did not. Even among those who did very, very mild cases.”

Shah says the person who died with COVID-19 even though being fully vaccinated was also on hospice care.

He adds that there is no evidence that the variants drove these break through cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Police lights graphic
15-year-old girl accused of shooting Lewiston man, police say
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine

Latest News

COVID Vaccine
Maine’s plan to get through to the vaccine hesitant
Autism Walk
Autism Awareness Walk-a-thon is a step towards normalcy
Bid day in marijuana industry
Maine marijuana industry celebrates 4/20
Hannaford to offer COVID-19 vaccines at 35 Maine pharmacies
Hannaford first grocer in the region to send no food waste to landfills