Hannaford first grocer in the region to send no food waste to landfills

Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford is the first grocer in the region to send no food waste to landfills.

The chain making the announcement Tuesday, two days before Earth Day.

Officials say each of the 183 stores donates or diverts all food at risk of going to waste.

The accomplishment makes Hannaford the first grocery retailer across its New York and New England market to meet this sustainability goal.

Officials say there’s a real need to do something about the problem.

