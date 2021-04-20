Greenville man looks to reel in cancer in honor of late wife

Brewer, Maine (WABI) - Stephen Cole has done a lot of fishing throughout his life. This summer, the Greenville native is looking for help reeling in his biggest catch yet: a cure for cancer.

When Wendy Cole was first diagnosed with cancer, doctors in Florida told her she had three months to live. Wendy and her husband Stephen decided to return home to Maine and get a second opinion at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer.

“They did some additional tests and came back to us and said, ‘We have some good news in that there’s some targeted drugs that we can use as opposed to chemotherapy,’” Stephen Cole said. “We knew the prognosis was grim, but that really did a wonderful job for about two years.”

After Wendy’s passing in February 2020, Stephen wanted to give back. That spring, the avid fisherman organized a virtual fishing tournament benefiting Northern Light’s Champion the Cure Challenge.

“Last year, we were forced to do [the Champion the Cure Challenge] virtually,” Associate Vice President of Oncology Services at Lafayette Family Cancer Institute Brenda Farnham said. “But that wasn’t all bad, because it really spurred a lot of creativity in our community. And an example of that is Steve Cole’s Reel for a Cure.”

“I’m not a walker, or runner, or biker, or whatever,” Cole explained “So I said, ‘Well, if it’s virtual, why don’t we do a fishing tournament?’ So I started one pretty much for myself last year. I pledged $3 a fish and had a good summer, so it turned out to be a pretty good donation.”

With the help of some friends, Cole says he raised about $2,500. This year, he’s inviting the public in the hopes of raising about ten times that amount.

According to Northern Light, “[e]very dollar raised will fund Northern Light Cancer Care research and patient care in Brewer.”

“It’s a true testament of our community support and their dedication to other community members, to our Cancer Center, and to reaching out for a cure,” said Farnham.

“It’s a good opportunity to enjoy a little pastime that’s outdoors and exciting, and also be in a position of contributing some funds to a really good cause,” Cole said.

It’s a cause that he knows Wendy, who spent years as a hospice volunteer, would be supporting herself.

“I think that she’d be very pleased. I can tell you I have two daughters that are very excited that I’m doing it,” he said.

The Reel for a Cure tournament is underway now through Labor Day. To register, go to ctcchallenge.org, click on “Paddle,” choose “Register,” and select “Reel for a Cure.”

While the goal is to raise the most money, not necessarily catch the most fish, Cole is asking participants to update their tally throughout the summer to give the event a real tournament feel.

Unlike last year, most Champion the Cure Challenge events are returning to an in-person format this year. There’s a walk, run, cycle, paddle, and trail ride all coming up in the next few months.

