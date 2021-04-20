Autism Awareness Walk-a-thon is a step towards normalcy

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A show of support in Ellsworth Tuesday.

Dozens of people lacing up their shoes for the annual Autism Awareness Walk-a-thon.

This sea of red made a loop around the city -- starting and ending in Knowlton Park.

For more than a decade, Downeast Horizons has organized the event to both raise awareness about autism and funds for their programs.

Last year’s walk-a-thon was canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers were determined to bring it back in 2021.

”Normality is something that’s really important for kiddos with autism. Getting out there, doing what they need to do, being with people, socially interacting with individuals in an appropriate way, is what they need,” said Tony Zambrano, executive director of Downeast Horizons.

“This walk means a lot because it shows the support of our community and what Downeast Horizons means to the community and to families like ours,” said Danielle Williams, mother.

Proceeds from Tuesday’s event will benefit the autism resource library at Downeast Horizons.

