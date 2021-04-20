Advertisement

Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Police lights graphic
15-year-old girl accused of shooting Lewiston man, police say
Officials recover body of woman after drowning in Baileyville Saturday night
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden OKs more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store
Airbnb says searches for Airbnb homes in more remote areas in the state have increased by 63%...
Airbnb anticipates busy summer in Maine, especially in rural areas
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate