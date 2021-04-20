Advertisement

430 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine

Maine CDC not showing any new deaths related to the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases per Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 430 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in our state.

No new deaths, according to the Maine CDC.

That brings the seven-day average in our state to 453 cases per day.

Total cases since the start of the pandemic are 57,965.

Of those, 43,444 are confirmed.

The death count remains at 767 since last March.

32 patients are listed in critical care. 14 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Kennebec County is reporting 58 new cases. Penobscot County showing 40.

Somerset County recording 35 additional cases and Franklin County with 14.

Both Hancock, Piscataquis and Waldo counties showing just one new case each.

