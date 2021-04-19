Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

While small business owners raced to get CARES Act loans during the pandemic, others were...
Cashing in on CARES: Pandemic relief money used to buy luxury cars, new homes
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing
Families of shooting victims gather to honor their loved ones.
FedEx shooting vigil
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
US sends team to probe fatal Tesla crash with no driver
The crash killed two people in Spring, Texas.
2 killed in self-driving Tesla crash in Texas