UPDATE: UMaine officials say there is no active threat to university community

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Police Department says there is no active threat to the university community at this time.

They say this comes after conducting a thorough investigation and after careful analysis with help from state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The investigation began following a social media post they say came to light on Saturday night.

Extra safety precautions were put into place over the weekend on the campus and police were actively searching for Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, after the social media threat.

In a brief statement Monday, they say, ”There continues to be no indication that Afshin Zarechian is in the local area. UMaine PD extends its thanks to the university community for its cooperation throughout this investigation. Community members are always reminded to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

