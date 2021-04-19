Advertisement

UPDATE: UMaine officials say there is no active threat to university community

Extra safety precautions were put into place over the weekend on the campus and police were actively searching for a Manchester man after a social media threat.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Police Department says there is no active threat to the university community at this time.

They say this comes after conducting a thorough investigation and after careful analysis with help from state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The investigation began following a social media post they say came to light on Saturday night.

Extra safety precautions were put into place over the weekend on the campus and police were actively searching for Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, after the social media threat.

In a brief statement Monday, they say, ”There continues to be no indication that Afshin Zarechian is in the local area. UMaine PD extends its thanks to the university community for its cooperation throughout this investigation. Community members are always reminded to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
Maine reaches milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort

Latest News

2021 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
Paddlers happy to be back for 54th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
14th Street School in Bangor.
14th Street School faculty celebrate 2020 Penobscot Teacher of the Year
Students collected ramen for local food pantries.
Mountain View School students collect thousands of packages of ramen in food drive
Waterville Creates helps prepare luminary kits for local students.
Waterville Creates set to resume in-person programming