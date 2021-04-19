Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

By Associated Press
Apr. 19, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Monday.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials identified the man being held in the Kenosha County Jail as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers but returned and opened fire.

