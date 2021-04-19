Scattered Showers This Afternoon. Rinse & Repeat Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mild temperatures and daytime heating today have resulted in the formation of cumulus clouds. This along with a weak disturbance moving through this afternoon will result in some scattered showers and even one or two rumbles of thunder. Showers will come to an end once the sun sets and the rest of the evening will call for partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s. Another rinse and repeat day for Tuesday. It will start off dry with sunshine, but as the day progresses, clouds will increase and there will be another chance of some afternoon showers as a cold front moves through especially to the north. Coastal areas with remain on the drier side. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow. Changes by mid-week as a low-pressure system moves up the east coast. This will impact us early Wednesday morning through Thursday. Areas to the north and in the mountains should expect snow. The closer to the coast, the better chance of seeing mainly rain. Winds will also be picking up as this low moves through. Expect a blustery second half of the week.

TONIGHT: Rain showers ending, partly clouds skies. Lows will drop into the 30s & low 40s. Winds light & variable.

TUESDAY: Dry with a few clouds to start the day. By the afternoon increasing clouds & the chance of showers especially to the north. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the SSW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain & snow showers all day. Snow to the north, rain along the coast. Highs in the 40s & 50s with a southerly wind around 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: AM snow showers coming to an end by late morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s & 40s. A blustery day with westerly winds gusting up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Still breezy as winds will gust near 20-25 mph. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the west around 5-15 mph.

