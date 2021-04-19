Rolling Patriots’ Day Review in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A ‘Rolling Patriots Day Review’ took place in Brewer and Bangor Monday.

The event organized by the Swinging Gate brought riders from Brewer to Bangor and back again.

They rode by historical memorials throughout the area like the World War II, Vietnam and Purple Heat memorials at Cole Land Transportation Museum and the Civil War Monument in Brewer.

“It’s time for us to engage in patriotism and respect those who have come before us, who have served and many who have given the ultimate costs,” said organizer, Dick Campbell.

The rolling celebration ended with a rally at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The Swinging Gate was formed last year.

Members say their focus is protecting the Constitution.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.