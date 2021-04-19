Advertisement

Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the killing of three people. It is believed he knew the victims.(Source: Austin Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A manhunt for a former Texas sheriff’s deputy suspected in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin ended Monday when authorities said he was arrested without incident about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the scene of the weekend attack.

Officers found Stephen Broderick, 41, along a rural road around 7:30 a.m. in Manor, an Austin suburb, after receiving reports of a suspicious person matching the description of the suspect in Sunday’s shooting, Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said.

Broderick had a pistol in his waistband, Phipps said. He said Broderick was taken to Travis County jail, where authorities did not immediately release more information.

“I’m truly heartbroken that a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is the suspect in such a horrific incident,” Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement.

Authorities hadn’t released the identities of those killed, but Jodi Duron, superintendent of the Elgin Independent School District near Austin, said the victims included a current and former student at their schools.

She identified them as Alyssa Broderick, who Duron said withdrew from the district last fall, and Willie Simmons III, a senior at Elgin High School. Duron said Broderick was an “excellent student and athlete” who was on the basketball team. Simmons was the football team captain and had been recently recruited to play at the University of North Texas next year.

“The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls,” Duron said, adding that the district had made counseling available.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Stephen Broderick was suspected in Sunday’s deaths of two women and a man. Chacon said Broderick knew the victims, but didn’t elaborate on how or provide a motive for the shootings.

Police initially told Austin residents who lived nearby to shelter in place, but they lifted that request later Sunday when they said it was unclear whether Broderick was still in the city.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault of a child last June and was released on $50,000 bond. He said that the district attorney’s office on Sunday filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristen Dark told the Austin American-Statesman that Broderick, a property crimes detective, resigned after the arrest.

The newspaper also reports that Broderick’s wife filed for a protective order and divorce shortly after his arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
Maine reaches milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort

Latest News

Fauci comments on why officials are calling it a "pause" of J&J vaccine. (Source: POOL via CNN...
CDC to meet Friday to discuss J&J COVID vaccine pause
People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin at officer’s trial in Floyd death