Partly Sunny & Milder Today, Few Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a pretty good Monday ahead. We’ll see morning sunshine giving way to a few more clouds this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves in. This weak disturbance will bring us a chance for a few scattered showers mainly later this afternoon and evening with the best chance of any shower activity occurring over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Temperatures will be milder today with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Any showers that we see will wind down this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s to low 40s for overnight lows.

A cold front will move into the state during the afternoon giving us another chance for some afternoon showers. The best chance of showers Tuesday will be for areas north of Bangor. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies during the morning to give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as the cold front moves in. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Our forecast then becomes more complex mid-week as low pressure is forecast to develop over the Ohio Valley later Tuesday and Tuesday night then move northeastward toward Maine Wednesday morning. This will bring rain to the region Wednesday although temperatures may be cold enough for the rain to start as snow or mixed precipitation over the northern half of the state. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50°. As low pressure moves through the state later Wednesday and to our east Wednesday night, colder air will move in on the backside of the storm causing the rain to change to snow and mix across the north while it continues mainly as rain with some snow possibly mixed in at times elsewhere. The rain and snow will continue Thursday morning then taper to showers Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy and chilly Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s to mid-40s and feeling colder with a gusty west/northwest wind. A disturbance moving through the state Friday will keep clouds around along with the chance for a few showers. Temperatures on Friday will be a bit better with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s but will feel cooler as we’ll continue to see a gusty west/northwest breeze.

Depending on the eventual storm track... we could see accumulating snow especially higher elevations Wednesday into Thursday. (WABI)

Today: Partly sunny. A few scattered showers possible later this afternoon and evening. Highs between 57°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 33°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Scattered showers possible during the afternoon especially across the north. Highs between 57°-65°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Rain and mixed precipitation developing. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Morning rain and snow tapering to showers during the afternoon. Breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

