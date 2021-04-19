Out-of-staters eligible for COVID shots in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Starting Monday in New Hampshire, college students and other out-of-staters will be eligible for the COVID vaccine.

The governor says now anyone can log onto the state website to book an appointment, even if they don’t live in the Granite State.

Gov. Chris Sununu says his team is confident they have the supply to make the change.

With the residency rules lifted, Dartmouth College now plans to host vaccination clinics on campus. In a recent message to students, faculty and staff, Dartmouth officials said they plan to partner with the state to open vaccination clinics starting the week of May 3. The college also is planning to increase access to campus facilities and ease travel restrictions on a rolling basis through the summer and into the fall.

Monday is also the day that Gov. Sununu has mandated all public schools return to full-time in-person learning. He says they are working with a few districts that have said they would not be able to meet the deadline, but added that schools have had plenty of lead time to get ready.

The state’s mask mandate expired on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.