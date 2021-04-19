Advertisement

Out-of-staters eligible for COVID shots in New Hampshire

Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth College-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Starting Monday in New Hampshire, college students and other out-of-staters will be eligible for the COVID vaccine.

The governor says now anyone can log onto the state website to book an appointment, even if they don’t live in the Granite State.

Gov. Chris Sununu says his team is confident they have the supply to make the change.

With the residency rules lifted, Dartmouth College now plans to host vaccination clinics on campus. In a recent message to students, faculty and staff, Dartmouth officials said they plan to partner with the state to open vaccination clinics starting the week of May 3. The college also is planning to increase access to campus facilities and ease travel restrictions on a rolling basis through the summer and into the fall.

Monday is also the day that Gov. Sununu has mandated all public schools return to full-time in-person learning. He says they are working with a few districts that have said they would not be able to meet the deadline, but added that schools have had plenty of lead time to get ready.

The state’s mask mandate expired on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
Maine reaches milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Officials recover body of woman after drowning in Baileyville Saturday night
Teams already at field before being sent home.
Social media threats cancels Maine Baseball games