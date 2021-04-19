Officials recover body of woman after drowning in Baileyville Saturday night

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service says a woman drowned after falling into the water below the Baileyville Dam in Baileyville Saturday night.

Authorities say 27-year-old Felicia Tomah of Indian Township and a friend were walking across the Woodland Pulp LLC Hydro Station catwalk over the river just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Maine Warden Service said in a press release that the friend looked away for a moment, and when he turned back, Tomah had fallen into the water. After he was unable to reach for Tomah, he left the catwalk to call 911. When he went back, he could not see Tomah in the water.

Multiple agencies responded and searched until 2 a.m. Sunday, and resumed the search at 8 a.m.. Tomah’s body was recovered at 10 a.m. about 4 miles downstream from the dam.

A State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to find the cause of death.

Authorities say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

