Nonprofit seeks to create bike trails throughout Moosehead Lake area

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A nonprofit organization in Greenville is looking to bring mountain bike trails to the Moosehead Lake area and could use your help.

Moosehead Outdoor Alliance wants to create 25 miles of bike trails that will be accessible from downtown Greenville.

Organizers say they have come to an agreement with the state Parks and Lands department to use Little Moose Public Lands Parcel, where the state owns 15,000 acres.

Aside from raising money for the venture by federal grants, MOA also set up a GoFundMe page help.

Organizers say they hope to create and care for the trails for the enrichment, economic stimulus, and education of the community.

“If you’re a biker, the more places you can go the better. We’ve had a lot of support from these other groups has been huge, and them offering tips of how to proceed, how to go about things, saying that they would love to help organize some trail building, and this is what we’ve done, it’s been really great. We hope to make this happen,” said Rodney Folsom Jr., Treasurer of Moosehead Outdoor Alliance.

MOA hopes to begin constructing the bike trails by the end of this summer.

For more information on getting involved, you can visit their website.

You can also donate directly to their GoFundMe campaign here.

