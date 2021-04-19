Milan gets training camp invite with WNBA’s Mystics

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former University of Maine Womens Basketball standout Blanca Milan has signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.

The three-time America East first team selection is the only player in Conference history to be named the both the league’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year twice in a career.

She’s Maine’s 5th all-time leading scorer, and joins Cindy Blodgett and Jamie Cassidy as the only Black Bear to have the opportunity to compete in the WNBA.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.