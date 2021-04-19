Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the seven-day average in the state down to just over 475 cases per day.

Another two Mainers, both from Oxford County, have died with the coronavirus. There have been 767 deaths in all.

There have been 57,545 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 43,192 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 19th (WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 42 new cases.

Waldo County has 15.

Franklin County reporting no change.

