Advertisement

Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England

Gas prices
Gas prices(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices were 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but unchanged from last week.

The average price is $2.79 per gallon, which is still nearly a dollar more than the price a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire were both down less than half a penny per gallon. Vermont prices fell to $2.76 per gallon while New Hampshire’s fell to $2.69 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Downeaster returning to pre-COVID-19 schedule
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Dartmouth College-File photo
Out-of-staters eligible for COVID shots in New Hampshire
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning