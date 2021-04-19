Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices were 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but unchanged from last week.

The average price is $2.79 per gallon, which is still nearly a dollar more than the price a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire were both down less than half a penny per gallon. Vermont prices fell to $2.76 per gallon while New Hampshire’s fell to $2.69 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.