Downeaster returning to pre-COVID-19 schedule

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is ready to restore the Amtrak Downeaster’s pre-COVID-19 schedule this spring.

The Downeaster will add a fifth round trip starting May 3; the train had been operating four round trips since July 2020, the service said.

In addition, seasonal service will resume to Old Orchard Beach.

Spokesperson Natalie Bogart says the mid-morning departure from Brunswick and mid-afternoon return trip from Boston will provide more travel options.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.