Advertisement

Downeaster returning to pre-COVID-19 schedule

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is ready to restore the Amtrak Downeaster’s pre-COVID-19 schedule this spring.

The Downeaster will add a fifth round trip starting May 3; the train had been operating four round trips since July 2020, the service said.

In addition, seasonal service will resume to Old Orchard Beach.

Spokesperson Natalie Bogart says the mid-morning departure from Brunswick and mid-afternoon return trip from Boston will provide more travel options.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Maine Police Department investigating threat made over social media
Maine CDC data as of 4-18-21
Maine CDC reports 363 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
Calls it nerve-racking
“Nerve-racking.” UMaine student reacts to social media threat
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning
Maine CDC data as of 4-17-21
Maine CDC reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Gas prices
Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 19th
Maine CDC reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Dartmouth College-File photo
Out-of-staters eligible for COVID shots in New Hampshire
Tripp already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.
Bangor man arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday morning