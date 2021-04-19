Downeaster returning to pre-COVID-19 schedule
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is ready to restore the Amtrak Downeaster’s pre-COVID-19 schedule this spring.
The Downeaster will add a fifth round trip starting May 3; the train had been operating four round trips since July 2020, the service said.
In addition, seasonal service will resume to Old Orchard Beach.
Spokesperson Natalie Bogart says the mid-morning departure from Brunswick and mid-afternoon return trip from Boston will provide more travel options.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.